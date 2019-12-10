Salvation Army’s Center of Hope family shelter reopening

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Salvation Army of High Point’s Center of Hope family center is reopening Tuesday.

The center had to shut down in August when heavy rain flooded the building.

The damage has been cleaned up and a grand opening took place Tuesday morning.

The center will also start accepting families who need a place to stay again.

A main worker on the project says it took 4 months to get the center repaired.

Fourteen more beds and a child care center were added.

Residents are currently sleeping on cots in a gym and will start to move in on Wednesday.