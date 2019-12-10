Police pay off layaway accounts at Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DADE CITY, Fla. -- An unexpected call from the police chief is usually not considered good news, WFLA reports.

But for more than two dozen Dade City Florida residents, it was a holiday miracle Monday.

For Dade City Police Chief James Walters, it was time to serve and protect the holidays.

He called 26 people who were out of time to pay for their layaway items.

"The relief in some of their faces because if they had the means, they would have paid it off already," Walters said.

In total, $4,300 worth of gifts were paid off all thanks to anonymous donations to the police department.

This marks the second year Dade City police have been able to help those in need in their community.

The layaway purchases were paid for through anonymous donations to the police department's foundation.