Police investigating after boy grabbed, dragged by stranger in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Officers are investigating after a boy was assaulted outside of his home, according to Archdale police.

At about 5:46 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a home in Archdale off South Main Street, near N.C. 62, according to an incident report.

A person reportedly grabbed and dragged the child.

Tammy Blackburn, the child’s parent, said that her son was walking to the mailbox when he was attacked.

She says an unknown man grabbed him and began to drag him across the gravel. The boy was able to break free and ran into the home.

Blackburn shared photos that show cuts on the boy’s hands and marks on his face.