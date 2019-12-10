× Officer injured by friendly fire during ‘active shooting situation’ in New Jersey, officials say

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — An officer was injured as the result of friendly fire during a shooting in Jersey City, New Jersey Tuesday, fire officials say.

An “active shooting situation” is taking place, according to Jean Jadezaia, a spokeswoman for the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office.

The ATF office in Newark tweeted Tuesday that it has agents responding to “reports of an active shooter.”

The New Jersey State PBA also tweeted: “We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts.”

Multiple agencies are reportedly responding to a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Drive.

Several roads were closed and schools were on lockdown.

U/D ACTIVE SHOOTER | MLK & BAYVIEW | JERSEY CITY | HUDSON,NJ | INJURED OFFICER IN SACRED HEART SCHOOL WAS A RESULT OF FRIENDLY FIRE. — N. Jerzy Fire Alert (@NJerzyFireAlert) December 10, 2019