North Carolina man who invented UPC barcode dies at 94

The man who invented the universal product code that appears on nearly every product sold worldwide has died at the age of 94.

George J. Laurer passed away Thursday night in his North Carolina home, according to his obituary.

Laurer was a groundbreaking engineer who worked for the tech company IBM for 30 years.

He was also a veteran who served in the army during World War 2.

When Laurer created the UPC, it was initially for a group of grocery stores.

But his invention took off.

Laurer said he never expected it to work so well.

