Murder suspect arrested after Maryland man shot in car in Greensboro

Posted 10:38 am, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:40AM, December 10, 2019
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A murder suspect was arrested after a Maryland man was killed in Greensboro, according to police.

Braxton Nelson Bridges, 29, of Greensboro, was arrested Monday and charged with felony first-degree murder, conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Around 2:10 p.m on Nov. 29, officers responded to the 2600 block of Immanuel Road, between Binford Street and Rowe Street, after a report of a gunshot wound.

Mack Kelly Porter, 30,  of Baltimore, Maryland, was found in a vehicle parked on Immanuel Road, according to a police report.

Porter was taken to a local hospital and died shortly after arriving.

Police say he was shot while he was sitting inside a white 2003 Honda Accord.

According to police reports, Bridges used a silver stainless Ruger model SR40C .40 S&W pistol.

