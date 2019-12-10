Man pleads guilty to shooting Guilford County deputy in Browns Summit, sentenced to up to about 17 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of shooting a Guilford County deputy may spend close to 17 years behind bars, according to Assistant District Attorney Stephen Cole.

Donald Ordie Meador Jr. reportedly pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to 157 months, about 13 years, to 201 months, about 17 years, imprisonment on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and kidnapping.

At about 6 p.m. Feb. 27, deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call from a residence in the 2800 block of Brookledge Court in the Browns Summit community.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her foot outside the residence.

When deputies approached the residence, there was an exchange of gunfire with a man inside the home, according to Col. Randy Powers.

During the exchange, Deputy Matthew Self was struck twice. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he underwent surgery.

At the time, Self had worked in the department for three years, serving District 1.

The woman who was shot was also taken to a local hospital, and her injury was not life-threatening.

The suspect was identified early the next morning as Donald Ordie Meador Jr. The Special Emergency Response Team eventually used tear gas to get the suspect out of the house.

When he came out, he shot himself in the mouth and wounded himself. Medics attended Meador before he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to state court documents, Meador was denied a request for a handgun permit on June 30, 2005, by the Guilford County Sheriff Office.

The reasons listed stated Meador was a person who falsified information on the application for a permit and had a DWI conviction more than 15 years ago.

On July 28, 2005, Chief District Court Judge Joseph Turner granted Meador’s appeal allowing a gun permit.

The criminal history continues in the long list of calls for service in the five-page log from Guilford Metro 911.

Some calls refer to alarms, but others reference assault on a female and suspicious activity in which Meador “believes his wife is hacking his phone and visiting sex sites to talk, send, and receive pictures from males” and “is adamant a deputy respond to look at the pictures.”

