Man arrested after deputy shot while serving search warrant on Moody Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A suspect was arrested Tuesday after a deputy was reportedly shot in the Moody Street area of Greensboro, a warrant states.

Ivory Tisdale, 57, of Greensboro, is charged with felony trafficking in cocaine and two counts of felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for the sale of a controlled substance.

He is under a $1 million bond.

Tisdale is accused of manufacturing more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams of cocaine.

He reportedly used a barricade to fortify the back door in a home that was used for keeping and selling cocaine.

Deputies were serving search warrants for criminal activity when a deputy was hit by a bullet, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Tisdale thought someone was trying to break in and fired multiple shots, deputies say.

The deputy is receiving treatment, but the sheriff's office could not comment on the deputy's condition.

Deputies did not return fire.

Police assisted the sheriff's office on the scene.

