Krispy-Kreme’s $1 dozen deal coming back on 12/12

Krispy-Kreme is doubling down on the magic of the season by offering guests two times as many ways to spread holiday cheer.

Krispy-Kreme will celebrate the return of its annual “Day of the Dozens,” Thursday by offering fans one dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen.

A highly anticipated occasion during the most wonderful time of the year, “Day of the Dozens” is an ode to delicious doughnuts by the dozen, and all the ways fans can share them.

Customers can buy any dozen they want, including the new North Pole‑inspired holiday doughnuts: the Original Glazed “Reindeer Doughnut, the “Santa Belly Doughnut” and the “Present Doughnut” – in order to unlock a $1 Original Glazed dozen.

“On 12/12 buy 12 doughnuts and get 12 more for just $1. That’s a pretty sweet deal. Come in and enjoy!” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.