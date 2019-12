Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some families share an alcoholic beverage when they come together and celebrate the holidays.

For a number of those families, however, it can be a cause for concern.

Today on House Call, we are talking about how to recognize when a loved one has a problem and how to handle it.

Erinn Oakley is the community outreach and project manager for Cure Triad.

She works with organizations dealing with substance abuse.