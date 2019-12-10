× Driver taken to hospital after crashing car, flipping several times in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A driver was taken to the hospital and is in “serious but stable condition” following a crash in Winston-Salem Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Winston-Salem police officers are currently investigating a single-car crash in the 1200 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police and other first responders were sent to the scene around 11:19 p.m.

Franklin Dwayne Herring, 39, of Kernersville, was reportedly going north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive towards Reynolds Park in a 2007 Toyota RAV-4.

He careened off the roadway and flipped several times before coming to a stop on an embankment under the Salem Creek bridge, the release says.

An early investigation indicates excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

He was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where police say he is listed in serious but stable condition.

The Northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive were temporarily closed so first responders could rescue the driver from the creek area.

The investigation is ongoing.