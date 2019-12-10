CDC warns of E. coli-infected salad kits after 8 infected across 3 states

Eight people across three states contracted E. coli after eating infected salad kits, according to the Center for Disease Control.

The CDC is warning the public not to eat or sell specific Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits. In addition, anyone who has this product should wash and sanitize the drawers or shelves where the salad kit was stored.

The affected products have the UPC code 0 71279 30906 4, a lot code beginning with Z and a best-before date up to and including Dec. 7, 2019. This should all be printed in the top right corner of the bag.

Three of the eight people infected were sent to a hospital, one with hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is a kind of kidney failure.

Infections were reported in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

People usually will get sick between two and eight days after exposure with an average of three to four days.