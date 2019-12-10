Car crashes into creek off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A driver is in critical condition after crashing off of a Winston-Salem bridge into a creek, according to police.

At about 11:19 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a crash on the 1200 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officers say it appears a vehicle was driving north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, towards Reynolds Park, when it drove off the bridge, careening down and flipping several times.

The car landed in an embankment under the Salem Creek Bridge.

Officers say the driver was the only person in the car. He was taken to a hospital where he is in serious condition but stable.

Crews had to close the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive while working to rescue the driver.

Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.