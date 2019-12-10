Asheboro officials expanding city with new projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Asheboro Recreation Services officially finished its first recreation center in downtown and is now looking forward to their next project: the Zoo City Sportsplex.

"Things are going great and looking up. We are very excited about all of these new possibilities as programmers,” said Jody Maness of the department.

There will be guided tours and walkthroughs of the brand new facility on Friday night at 6 p.m.

Several sports programs and activities will be hosted here.

“It gives an opportunity to folks who live in this part of town to participate in what we do as well as other businesses,” Maness said. .

City leaders are excited to finally finish this center just in time for the city’s holiday celebration.

Now the city can shift their focus to the next project: the sportsplex.

“Mid-January should be the opportunity for folks to place bids on the project," Maness said.

The Zoo City Sportsplex broke ground last year, but Maness said they’ve had to put the project on hold while they finished the rec center.

Maps show the very beginning of an extensive project.

“It gives you something tangible. A lot of these things, you get updates but it's really nice to have things you can hold in your hand," Maness said.

City leaders hope to start construction in March.

Asheboro city leaders have a survey where you can submit what you’d like to see at these new facilities.