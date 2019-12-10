× Archdale police say report of boy grabbed, dragged by stranger ‘did not occur as reported,’ was ‘unfounded’

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Following an investigation, Archdale police say a report of a boy being grabbed by a stranger and dragged is “unfounded,” according to Detective K.L. Hill.

At about 5:46 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a home in Archdale off South Main Street, near N.C. 62, according to an incident report.

A person reportedly grabbed and dragged the child.

The child’s parent said her son was walking to the mailbox when he was attacked.

It was reported that an unknown man grabbed him and began to drag him across the gravel. The boy was able to break free and ran into the home.

The child’s parent shared photos that show cuts on the boy’s hands and marks on his face.

“After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the incident did not occur as reported and the event was unfounded,” Hill said.

It is unclear how the boy was injured.