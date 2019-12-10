Amazon says president killed company’s chance at Cloud contract, Google Maps to show unlit roads to help walkers and more

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Amazon which blames President Trump for killing its chance at a major contract, a new Google Maps feature which lets you avoid unlit roads while walking and the merger between SunTrust and BB&T which has been completed.

