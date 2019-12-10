Crash leaves car suspended from utility pole

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — A car appeared to defy physics after it got tangled up with a utility pole cable during a crash in Parchment, Michigan Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on G Avenue near Riverview Drive, Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken said.

A 51-year-old Portage woman told the sheriff’s office that the brakes went out on her car, at which point she accelerated in reverse up onto a tension cable, where it became stuck.

The woman was not hurt, but she did get a ticket.