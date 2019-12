Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, N.C. -- Get ready Andy Griffith fans.

A Mayberry Christmas is coming to Troy this Saturday night.

Jeff Branch is promoting the event and will also play Howard Sprague in the production.

Rodney Dillard played guitar and sang in six episodes of the Andy Griffith Show.

He is one of the only surviving members of the Dillards, a four-piece band that included his brother, Doug, on banjo.

The show begins at 7 p.m. at the James Garner Center, located at 210 Burnette Street.