A look at the job you’ll want to have in 2030

Wouldn’t you love to have a crystal ball?

If you have enough good data, you have the next best thing. In 2004, we did a Buckley Report about "The job you’ll want to have in 15 years." Well, here we are 15 years later. The idea was to see what fields experts thought would see a lot of job growth and pay well.

Back then, we anticipated that computers and data would be a big field. At the time, we spoke to Ryan Markel, who was a senior at Elon University and looking to go into that field.

We were fortunate enough to catch up with him to see how his career choice turned out.

“I was lucky enough to capture my first job on the first interview during the winter of my senior year,” Markel said. “After graduation, I was off to northern Virginia to jump into the world of government contracting as a junior software developer and have been there ever since!”

He’s worked for both the government and the private sector and seen a nice income in the process.

“This industry certainly does provide higher salaries than most,” Markel said. “It's an interesting component of future decision making.”

As long as we were on the subject, we spoke to Tom Brinkley of Elon University, who is the executive director of the Student Professional Development Center, where they track the job prospects Elon students will encounter.

“I think college hiring will be strong for at least the next five to ten years,” Brinkley said.

Some of the fields make sense, considering the aging of the Baby Boomers.

“Health care fields will be big, we know that,” Brinkley said. “So, physician's assistants, physical therapist, nurses, we see a large demand on the horizons for these fields. Financial advisor is a big one. We're seeing more interest in the financial management field. It's estimated that the number of financial advisors is going up by 50 percent.”

Brinkley sees bright students ready to fill those jobs.

“They are coming in here with unique skill sets - especially related to technology,” said Brinkley, who has more than 30 years of experience in the private sector and knows what it takes to succeed there. And he believes many of today’s students still have some work to do.

“They're used to writing in spurts, Tweeting,” he said about the skill sets he’d like to see students concentrate on. “Learning how to write clearly and do research – a little bit more in-depth research. They're used to things coming their way and not doing research, if something comes their way and it requires more than two clicks, they will turn away from it. So, their attention spans need to be lengthened slightly from twenty seconds to five minutes. That would be good.”

See more on the job you’ll want to have in 2030 in this edition of the Buckley Report.