× 2 charged with attempted murder after person beaten, robbed in Denton, deputies led on chase that exceeded 100 mph

DENTON, N.C. — A man and woman were arrested and are facing attempted murder charges after a person was beaten and robbed in Denton, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Zackary Eugene Stuart, 27, of High Point, is under a $509,000 bond and faces the following charges:

felony attempted murder

felony assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury

felony robbery with a dangerous weapon

two counts of felony breaking and entering

two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering

two counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle

felony possession of stolen goods/property

felony obtaining property by false pretense

misdemeanor receive stolen goods/property

misdemeanor larceny

Brittany Nicole Jones-Autrey, 31, of High Point is under a $501,000 bond and faces the following charges:

felony attempted murder

felony assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury

felony robbery with a dangerous weapon

two counts of felony breaking and entering

two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering

two counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle

felony possession of stolen goods/property

felony obtaining property by false pretense

misdemeanor receive stolen goods/property

misdemeanor larceny

On Dec. 2, shortly before midnight deputies were sent to a home on Richey Road for a welfare check requested by a family member.

Once inside, deputies found the resident, who was severely beaten and semi-conscious, suffering from multiple blunt force injuries to the head and body.

The victim was then taken to a trauma hospital and is currently in stable condition, the release says.

Officials discovered there was no forced entry into the home and the victim’s phone, car and at least one financial card were missing.

On Dec. 3 shortly before 11 a.m., an officer with the High Point Police Department tried to stop the stolen vehicle and a chase started, which went into Randolph County.

During the chase, deputies say they saw a male and female in the fleeing vehicle.

The chase continued down Us Highway 311 to Interstate-73 southbound and reportedly exceeded 100 mph.

Deputies tried to deploy stop sticks several times but couldn’t safely do so without endangering other drivers, the release says.

The suspect vehicle then went south on NC Hwy 49 to Old Hwy 49and deputies lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Jackson Creek Road.

Deputies and highway patrol officials searched the area but didn’t find the vehicle.

As the investigation continued, officials found information and evidence that resulted in two suspects being charged.

One suspect was arrested on Dec. 4. but released from custody on Dec. 6

Later in the day on Dec. 4, deputies found the stolen vehicle at an abandoned property near where the victim lived.

A second vehicle was also found stolen from the victim’s home and officials discovered that the home was broken into again and more items were taken.

On Dec. 7, High Point police found out a person unrelated to the case had bought the second stolen vehicle from the two suspects. The person was then taken into custody.

The two suspects were then found on Chase Avenue in High Point, arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where they were served with outstanding warrants from other counties as well as the current charges in Randolph County related to this incident.