Woman arrested for DUI after RV gets stuck in Taco Bell drive-thru

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police arrested a woman on suspicion of DUI after she got her RV stuck in a Washington state Taco Bell drive-thru, KCPQ reports.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, the woman drove the wrong way into the fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru shortly after midnight Friday.

The RV couldn’t make the turn and got stuck at the corner of the building.

Officers said they suspected the 56-year-old of driving under the influence. She was booked into Benton County Jail.