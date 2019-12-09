‘We are going to fight and take our city back’: Pastors working to end violence in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Faith leaders across High Point are coming together to send a message against violence in the city.

The "Stop the Violence Crusade" aims to gather the community for services and prayer walks every second Sunday of the month.

“What we want to do is make ourselves known in the community,” said Pastor Ray Campbell, of the High Point Ministers’ Conference. “The way we can do it is to come together, lock hands together, lock arms together and pray and seek God. We know if we seek God everything is going to work out fine.”

He said pastors in High Point are troubled by recent gun violence, especially instances involving teenagers and young adults.

“A lot of times the young people are looking for love, but they’re looking for love in the wrong places, involved in gangs, and this is not what’s going to help us, we need to get our young people, get them in a setting where they will know what to do, they will know how to conduct themselves,” he said.

Services will be held Monday and Tuesday at 7p.m. at First Emmanuel Baptist Church on Leonard Avenue.

“Things may not get better initially, but we have to keep trying,” said Pastor Rod Ingram, of Memorial United Methodist Church.

Campbell said leaders would pray to end violence and some of its root causes.

“We’re praying that jobs would be available because we’re feeling that if we could get jobs, that would also help get our children off the streets,” he explained.

Prayer walks will also be held until March.

“This is not a moment in time, the church has come together to start a movement,” said Rev. Frank Thomas, of Mount Zion Baptist Church.