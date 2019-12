Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A home is a total loss after a fire in Winston-Salem on Monday night, according to Battalion Chief Chaz Browning.

Firefighters were called to 3730 Tech Ave. at 7:30 p.m.

Browning said the home was vacant and no one lives there.

The fire department is still trying to contact the owner of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No firefighters were injured while battling the fire.