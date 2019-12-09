Two puppies on road to recovery after being abandoned in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Thanks to a group of kind and dedicated volunteers, two nine-week-old puppies are on the road to recovery.

Marvel, a male beige mixed breed with darker brown patches and Splendor, a black female mixed breed with grayish patches, are your typical nine-week-old puppies.

They love to play with their toys and each other. But if you are not watching carefully, they will gnaw on your shoestrings.

And that's okay, considering their rough start in life.

"Someone at Baptist Hospital found them outside in a plastic bag and took them to animal control," said Sandy Mayberry, an AARF volunteer and caretaker.

There were three tiny puppies inside of the plastic bag. They all were barely over a pound and very frail.

They were so weak that Forsyth Animal Services turned them over to AARF, Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation.

"They were so small and emaciated that animal control thought they were two weeks old when they were actually six weeks old," Mayberry said.

Despite AARF's best efforts, the third puppy named Miracle died. Mayberry was down but not out.

"Well, I am the 'mamma dog' and I take care of all of their needs," Mayberry said.

So she continued her around the clock care and feedings.

While Marvel and Splendor are gaining weight and growing, there are still health concerns.

Splendor...has some eye issues, but she will probably be okay," Mayberry said. "We are waiting for the next vet check. Little Marvel, he's going to the ophthalmologist this Friday. We know there is some sight issues, but I don't think he's totally blind."

The puppies' eyesight is concerning, but with the right family, Marvel and Splendor will grow up to be happy mixed breed dogs.

If Splendor's check-up is good, AARF could put her up for adoption in one to two weeks. Marvel will probably spend additional time with the rescue group until he is ready for a fur-ever home.

For more information about cats and dogs like Marvel and Splendor, check out AARF of Winston-Salem's website or call 336.768.PETS (7387).