Surveillance video shows chase when man stole ambulance in Greensboro, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surveillance video shows authorities speeding down the street after an ambulance was stolen in Guilford County from Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital Saturday evening, police say.
Daniel Williams, 25, is accused of stealing the ambulance, hitting a Greensboro patrol car that was trying to recover the ambulance then leading highway patrol officials on a chase.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
At one point, Williams was going 70 mph in a 35 mph area, according to arrest warrants.
Williams was arrested after deputies used stop sticks to stop the ambulance. Officials tell FOX8 the ambulance was going to pick up a patient at the time it was stolen. The crew walked inside to get the patient and within 15 seconds the ambulance was stolen.
The keys had been left inside the ambulance and the company is reviewing its protocol going forward regarding employees transporting or picking up patients.
Williams was placed under a $1 million bond and faces the following charges:
- assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
- assault inflict serious injury to LEO, probation, etc.
- felony larceny of motor vehicle
- possessing stolen goods
- vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury
- resist, delay, obstruct public officer
- aggressive driving
- felony hit-and-run
- speed to elude arrest
- interstate-drive over center
- speeding
- one-way traffic
- failure to stop at stop sign/flashing red light
- failure to stop for siren
- driving while license revoked violation limited driving privilege
- careless and reckless driving
The ambulance was recovered by Guilford County deputies, officers and troopers near Holden Road and Business 85 around 7:45 p.m.
There were no employees or patients onboard the ambulance during the incident.