Supreme Court allows Kentucky to require doctors to describe ultrasound to abortion seekers

Posted 9:59 am, December 9, 2019, by

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a Kentucky abortion-related law to go into effect that requires a doctor, while performing a pre-abortion ultrasound, to describe the image and make the fetal heart tone audible to a patient.

Challengers, including an abortion clinic, brought a First Amendment challenge arguing that the law forced a patient to see the images even if she didn’t want to.

Kentucky argued the law is “simple and straightforward” calling it part of an” informed-consent process.” The law, Kentucky said, “does nothing more than require that women who are considering an abortion be provided with information that is truthful, non-misleading and relevant to their decision of whether to have an abortion.”

The court rejected the case without comment or dissent by any of the justices.

