Spread That butter knife put to the Deal or Dud test

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- At Baked Just SO in Winston-Salem, the owner and pastry chef, Stacey O. Milner, is known for her delicious cinnamon buns.

FOX8 asked Milner to help us try out Spread That. It's a serrated, warming butter knife. It's made from a material that is supposed to use your body heat to help you carve and easily spread butter.

Milner washed her hands with warm water and tried spreading cold butter on a biscuit.

"I'm not loving that. Am I finding it easier to spread? Not so much," she said.

She then tried it on a soft honey butter. She said she could get the same results from a regular, serrated knife.

"I don't know that this is doing anything than a knife I already have won't," she said.

She finally tried it on a cinnamon bun. She thinks Spread That is a good knife but doesn't do what it promised.

She thinks it's a dud.

If you want to try Spread That, you can buy it amazon.com for $20.

