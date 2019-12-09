Rockingham County woman loses everything in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- A raging fire destroyed a Rockingham County home Sunday night.

Crews responded to large flames and heavy smoke pouring out of a house on Cross Key Road in Reidsville around 5 p.m.

Neighbors said the sight was unimaginable.

"I looked through the woods from my driveway, and I could see the flames," said Pastor Heath Lloyd of Fairview Baptist Church.

Flames consumed the entire house.

Rockingham County fire officials said several crews around the Monroeton area battled to put the fire out and even neighbors gathered to help.

"There were lots of people standing by there to support the family," said Lloyd. "Word was spreading around that she was not there. She was not at home."

FOX8 briefly spoke with Ms. Miller's family. They spent Monday trying to move some of her salvageable items off of the property. They told FOX8 she was at a relatives home having dinner when the fire started.

Lloyd and her family delivered the news to her later Sunday night.

"Of course she was in shock. You know but her first reaction was thank the Lord no one was hurt," Lloyd said.

Miller's family said she's grateful to still have her life, but unfortunately, she lost everything else.

"It's just a very sad time for her and her family. But they're very strong and resilient," Lloyd said.

Fairview Baptist Church is making an effort to support her and her family by raising money to help her recover.

"So we're doing right now what we can do just to relieve some burdens," Lloyd said.

