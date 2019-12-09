× Man wanted after High Point shooting over armed robbery, illegal drugs, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is wanted for shooting another man in the leg over an armed robbery that involved illegal drugs, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Police responded to the emergency room at High Point Regional on Friday when they were told about a shooting victim.

The responding officer found a 38-year-old man who had reportedly been shot in the leg by Marvin M. Bostic, 24, of High Point.

Investigators determined that the victim and a driver went to Bostic to buy illegal narcotics.

Bostic pointed a gun at the victim, demanded his money and shot him in the leg during the robbery, the release says.

The driver took the victim to the emergency room and dropped him off.

The victim is facing non-life threatening injuries.

Bostic has outstanding active warrants for armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.