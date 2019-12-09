× Man arrested for sex crimes against children, animals, officials say

SLIDELL, La. — A man in Slidell, Louisiana has been arrested for sexually abusing juveniles and animals, an attorney general says, WGNO reports.

Ian Bagley, 33, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail after being arrested on the following:

46 counts of sexual abuse of animals

11 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13

3 counts of producing pornography involving juveniles

2 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles

1 count of felony carnal knowledge with a juvenile

1 count of indecent behavior with a juvenile

1 count of computer aided solicitation of a minor

1 count of oral sexual battery.

“I am committed to protecting Louisiana’s children from those who seek to exploit and abuse them,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “I am grateful for the dedicated men and women at our office and with our law enforcement partners who find child predators, get them off our streets, and bring them to justice.”

The arrest was the result of an investigation that involved deputies, police and animal services officials.

The investigation is ongoing.