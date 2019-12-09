× ‘Just starting their day’ – Employee shot, killed outside popular shop near Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating after an employee of a popular business was found shot to death early Monday morning, WSOC reported.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in NoDa outside the Brooks Sandwich House, on North Brevard Street near Heist Brewery.

BREAKING @wsoctv Police investigating a homicide in #NODA on Brevard Street. We’re expecting an update at the scene from @CMPD shortly. We’ll have more at 6:30am. pic.twitter.com/XdRKoHdCYR — Blaine Tolison (@BTolisonWSOC9) December 9, 2019

Officers attempted CPR, but the victim died from his injuries.

The victim was an employee at the sandwich shop who was just starting his day at the time of the shooting.

“It appears an employee of the business was just beginning his day and was confronted by some unknown assailant,” CMPD Major David Robinson told WSOC.

The victim’s identity will be released pending family notification.