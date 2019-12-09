Historic Asheboro courthouse being turned into new museum

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A historic courthouse in Asheboro is being turned into a museum to honor the history of the town.

The director told FOX8 will contain tangible history that people can learn from.

Some of the things that will be on display include historic tools, items from historical homes, clothing and ammunition used in the Civil War.

A confederate statue will reportedly stay up.

The statue is not part of the project, but the director said it is only a piece of the story.

He said many people in Randolph County sided with the Union and it was a stop on the Underground Railroad.

He hopes museums will show that aspect of history as well.

A library next door will also house artifacts and genealogical records of Randolph County.

There are no cost estimates right now and officials hope the project will take 3 to 6 months to be completed.