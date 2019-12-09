Charges filed in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run case in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Charges have been filed against a person of interest in the hit-and-run death of a High Point man in Davidson County.

Monday afternoon, the Davidson County district attorney filed charges against the person authorities believe killed 41-year-old Timothy Jeremiah Dickens.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, Dickens was hit by a Chevrolet Heavy Duty pickup on N.C. 109.

Dickens was seen walking south from the Sheetz gas station on Gumtree Road.

He was walking along the side of N.C. 109 and was about a mile from the gas station when he was hit from behind.

Authorities believe the driver of the truck drove left of center and hit Dickens before they drove away.

His body was found by an off-duty High Point police officer minutes after the incident, who then reported it to Davidson County authorities.

Part of the driver's truck remained at the scene. That, coupled with surveillance video from nearby locations, has helped authorities identify the driver.

Authorities say they are not going to release the person's name until they have them in custody.