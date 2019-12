Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The ceiling at a Greensboro Bojangles collapsed.

Holly Thomas shared a video on Twitter Friday showing the aftermath of the collapse.

So the ceiling in the @Bojangles1977 that we were having lunch at today just... fell??? I am SHOOK pic.twitter.com/vF58i12dLh — Holly Jolly 🎄 (@HollyWoodd_3) December 6, 2019

Officials with the restaurant say no one was hurt and they are still serving customers in the drive-thru.

They still don't know what caused the ceiling to collapse.

A contractor has been brought in to fix the ceiling.

The dining area should be reopened by Wednesday, Bojangles officials say.