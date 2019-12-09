Boy in hospital waiting for heart transplant asks for Christmas cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- A six-year-old boy stuck in a Boston hospital waiting for a heart transplant has a simple Christmas wish. He wants people to send him Christmas cards, WCVB reports.

6-year-old Carlos Rolon is making the best of his stay at Boston Children's Hospita.

"He was born with a condition called unbalanced A.V. (atrioventricular) Canal defect," said Sheena Cossette, his mother.

It's an abnormality in his heart.

Carlos had four open-heart surgeries before age two.

"We've been waiting over three and a half years. On August 31st, he got really sick and we ended up here, and now we have to be here until he receives one," Sheena said. "Nobody wants to lose a child."

She hopes more people consider being organ donors.

"It's the greatest gift you'll ever give anyone is the gift of life," Sheena said.

Sheena is ready to deck the halls and hospital room with Christmas cards.

"It's me, Carlos. I was thinking of some Christmas cards. Maybe you can send me some," Carlos said.

If you'd like to send Carlos a card, you can mail it to:

Carlos Rolon

Care of Sheena Cossette

PO Box 3497

Worcester, Massachusetts 01613.