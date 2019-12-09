× And your Golden Globe 2020 nominations are…

The nominees for the 77th Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday.

As was anticipated, “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Crown” received some love.

Nominations for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual ceremony, which honors achievement in film and television, are viewed as the unofficial kickoff to awards season.

The awards telecast will air at 8 p.m. EST on January 5 on NBC.

Ricky Gervais is set to host.

Here is a list of the nominees:

Television:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)

Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Catch-22″ (Hulu)

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Toni Collette

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“The Politician” (Netflix)

Movies:

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

“The Farewell”

“Pain and Glory”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

“Parasite”

“Les Misérables”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)