Teen diagnosed with aggressive leukemia just weeks before Christmas

FENTON, Mich. — A fall at school is being called a miracle after leading to early detection of a cancer diagnosis, WNEM reports.

“She’s always been a good girl and very kind, she’s always been,” said Heather Wolkow. “I call her noodle. My little noodle.”

Her little noodle is 13-year-old Makenzie Lawson, an 8th grader at Fenton Middle School.

Mackenzie’s life was changed forever when she tripped and hurt her knee at school three days ago.

When she went to the doctor to get it checked out, they took her bloodwork and discovered she has leukemia.

“The craziest thing about that is if you ask Makenzie, she doesn’t even know what she tripped over,” Wolkow said. “There was nothing there when she fell. And we’ve just said it’s divine intervention from my deceased grandma and God. This was meant to happen so she would get that bloodwork done.”

Heather is Makenzie’s aunt who says Makenzie went through three rounds of chemotherapy today alone. The past few days have been overwhelming.

“This is our baby, there’s no way to describe how it’s affecting us,” Heather said.

But despite the sadness and fear Heather feels proud because her little noodle is staying strong and optimistic.

“Makenzie has had a great spirit,” she said. “She’s picking out her wigs, she’s going to have a purple one. Trying to stay positive, chatting with her friends. Just having a real positive upbeat attitude and that’s what’ll get her through.”

A GoFundMe has been set to help the family.