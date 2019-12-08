× SC woman arrested, charged after baby born with several drugs in system

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A mother was charged with child neglect after her baby girl was born with several different drugs in her system, WJZY reports.

The little girl was reportedly born in November with opiates, amphetamines, marijuana, antidepressants and cigarette smoke in her system.

Deputies say the baby had to be taken to a children’s hospital for further treatment when she showed signs of withdrawal.

Letita Lee Burris, 39, was taken to a detention center around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

She was then served with an outstanding warrant for child neglect.

When she was searched at the jail, deputies found a white bottle with 31 orange pills inside.

The bottle was labeled allergy relief, and the pills were determined to be 20mg of Adderall.

Burris was charged with possession of a narcotic and possession of contraband since she couldn’t provide proof of prescription.