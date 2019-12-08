× ‘Not a dry eye’: Child invites entire kindergarten class to watch him get adopted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One child in Kent County, Michigan invited his entire kindergarten class to his adoption hearing Thursday, WZZM reports.

Michael Orlando Clark Jr. celebrated joining a new family with his kindergarten class.

“We began the school year as a family,” Michael’s teacher said. “Family doesn’t have to be DNA, because family is support and love.”

Michael’s classmates expressed their love for him and introduced themselves to the judge.

When Michael and his new parents made the adoption official by banging the gavel, the courtroom burst into applause.

“Sometimes their journeys have been very long, they’ve included miracle and change for the children and family and incredible community support as you’re able to see today in Michael’s adoption hearing,” Honorable Judge Patricia Gardner said.

Thirty-six other children found their forever homes the same day as Michael.

In a Facebook post, Kent County officials said “There is not a dry eye” in the courtroom.