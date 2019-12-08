Man arrested, charged after stealing ambulance in Greensboro, hitting patrol car, leading highway patrol on chase, officials say

Photo Gallery
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An ambulance was stolen in Guilford County from Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital Saturday evening, police say.
Daniel Williams, 25, is accused of stealing the ambulance, hitting a Greensboro patrol car that was trying to recover the ambulance then leading highway patrol officials on a chase.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
At one point, Williams was going 70 mph in a 35 mph area, according to arrest warrants.
Williams was arrested after deputies used stop sticks to stop the ambulance.
He was placed under a $1 million bond and faces the following charges:
- assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
- assault inflict serious injury to LEO, probation, etc.
- felony larceny of motor vehicle
- possessing stolen goods
- vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury
- resist, delay, obstruct public officer
- aggressive driving
- felony hit-and-run
- speed to elude arrest
- interstate-drive over center
- speeding
- one-way traffic
- failure to stop at stop sign/flashing red light
- failure to stop for siren
- driving while license revoked violation limited driving privilege
- careless and reckless driving
The ambulance was recovered by Guilford County deputies, officers and troopers near Holden Road and Business 85 around 7:45 p.m.
There were no employees or patients onboard the ambulance during the incident.