Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro dedicates first all-woman constructed home

GREENSBORO, N.C. --- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro dedicated its first all-woman constructed home Saturday.

A family of seven will move into the 5 bedroom, three bathroom home in the Asher Downs Neighborhood.

Ruthie Richardson-Robinson, the Chief Operating Officer at Habitat Greensboro, says it took around 23 teams made up of more than 250 women to build the house.

“It’s an opportunity to show the world that women can do construction,” Richardson-Robinson said. “Women rock, so it was an opportunity for women to come together and empower other women.”

Penny Smith helped build the house. She became a Habitat homeowner more than 20 years ago.

“When I was told I was going to be a homeowner, it was one of the most exciting moments of my life,” Smith said. “To come back and help this family just meant the world.”

“For some of these women, this was outside the regular comfort zone,” said Daintry O’Brien, a volunteer and member of the Women’s Professional Forum. “Most of us don’t go out swinging hammers every day. This was an opportunity to come here and do something totally different.”

Richardson-Robinson wants people to know that Habitat does not give away the homes for free.

Homeowners are expected to put in 250 hours of work into the home, they pay a closing cost and attend homeowner education classes.