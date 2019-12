Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Winston-Salem Sunday.

A house on Bull Run Road reportedly caught fire.

Thirteen fire units are currently dealing with what fire officials say "may be a garage fire."

No one was injured.

The call came in telling officials about the fire at 1:50 p.m.

Fire is under control, Units are still on the scene. #wsfire .147 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) December 8, 2019