Baby born deaf gets hearing aids, squeals with joy

A video showing a baby born deaf getting hearing aids has gone viral.

The father, Paul Addison, says he and his wife first learned about their four-month-old daughter Georgina's hearing difficulties when she failed her newborn hearing test.

She was referred to an audiologist and diagnosed with severe deafness

The doctor suggested hearing aids.

They took the advice and Georgina was outfitted with hearing aids from the United Kingdom's National Health Service about five weeks ago.

Addison posted the video on Twitter because he wanted the world to know the joy his family experiences when their daughter's new hearing aids are turned on in the morning.

More than 700,000 people have watched the video so far.