8 people without homes after Burlington apartment fire

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Eight people are without homes after four apartments caught fire Saturday, according to a Burlington Fire Department news release.

Burlington Fire Department officials arrived at 2008 South Mebane Street around 5:20 a.m. and found an active fire in the attic of a second-floor apartment unit.

A 911 call reported that flames were could be seen on the roof.

Fire officials had the fire knocked down minutes after arriving, the release says.

Four apartment units are uninhabitable and eight people are now without homes.

The investigation into what started the fire is ongoing.

Alamance County EMS, Duke Energy and the American Red Cross helped the BFD.

