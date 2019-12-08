× 3 children find human remains in woods while playing, police say

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Three children were playing in the woods in Wisconsin when they found a dead body, police say, WITI reports.

The human remains were found Saturday morning, according to the West Allis Police Department.

Police weren’t able to say determine if the body was male or female because it was reportedly “in a state of advanced decomposition.”

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of death.

Customers at a nearby bank walked past the crime scene tape while the scene was being investigated.

“First, we thought it was something going on in the bank, but once I noticed they were letting people into the bank, I knew it wasn’t in the bank,” a customer said. “Just, it’s sad, you know, that a person had to lose their life.”