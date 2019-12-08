2 women violently attacked, tased at subway stop; police looking for suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- New York police are looking for two suspects who violently attacked two women at a Brooklyn subway stop Thursday, WABC reports.

The attack was caught on surveillance video.

Authorities say two tourists from Israel had just exited the train when a male and a female pulled one of them to the floor.

The suspects reportedly grabbed her purse and repeatedly punched her.

At one point, a man carrying bags walked up the stairs right past the attack.

The victims' wallets and phones were stolen.

They were taken to the hospital to be treated for cuts and bruises.

Officials say the attackers had knives and tasers.

The victims are now back in Israel.