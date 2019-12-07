× Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Highway patrol is are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver and a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run in Davidson County Saturday, according to a state highway patrol news release.

The driver of a Chevrolet Heavy Duty pickup with a Duramax diesel engine reportedly hit a pedestrian around 4 a.m. on NC-109 North near Robbins Road and a Sheetz at Gumtree Road.

Evidence gathered at the scene suggests the pedestrian was walking south in the northbound lane along the fog line.

The pickup was going south on NC-109, drove left of center, hit the pedestrian in the back and drove away, the release says.

The pedestrian’s identity is unknown at this time.

The manager of the Sheetz told FOX8 that the pedestrian was in the store before he was killed and that he was a regular.

Highway patrol officials say the pedestrian was a white male approximately 38 to 45 years of age with brown hair and goatee, wearing an NFL Chicago Cubs hoodie, black BDU pants and black shoes from the Wallburg, N.C. area.

If anyone has information regarding this collision, please contact the North Carolina Highway Patrol immediately at (800) 233-3151.