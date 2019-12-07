× NC teacher arrested, charged with taking indecent liberties with 2 students

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. –A teacher at a North Carolina middle school has been arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with two students, WCTI reports.

Ashley Beasley, 32, reportedly sent inappropriate photos and videos to two of her 14-year-old male students at Hunter’s Creek Middle School.

Officials say they got a tip from Wednesday an anonymous source through the school’s website that told them about the inappropriate relationship.

Beasley was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts felony indecent liberties with a student by a teacher.

School officials released the following statement about the incident:

Our heart goes out to all of those who have been affected by the events that have resulted in charges being filed against Ashley Beasley. Our primary concern is always for the safety and well-being of our students and the members of our school community. The Onslow County School system maintains high standards for all our employees and these allegations stand in stark contrast to our expectations. Ashley Beasley resigned and surrendered her teaching license effective December 5, 2019. She began working for the Onslow County School system on August 19, 2019 as a science teacher serving 8th grade. Onslow County Schools is cooperating fully with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Department in their investigation, and any further comments before the investigation is complete would be premature.

She started working as an eighth-grade science teacher in August and resigned on Thursday, giving up her teaching license.

She is in the Onslow County Sheriff’s Detention Center under an $80,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.