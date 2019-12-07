× Man shot in Winston-Salem, has ‘life-threatening’ injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1000 block of East 17th Street early Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Forsyth County EMS transported the man to a local hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment for life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, which happened around 3 a.m., the suspect fled the area in a black four-door sedan.

The investigation continues.

The Winston-Salem Police Department request that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336)727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.