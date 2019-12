Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the 2800 block of Spring Garden Street Friday night.

Aldrek Strong of Sedelia, N.C., 23, was shot and killed at 2819 Spring Garden St. at around 9:45 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

